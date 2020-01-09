CAN Appeals to FG to Rescue Official Abducted by Boko Haram in Adamawa

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, has appealed to the federal government to rescue an official of the association abducted by Boko Haram insurgents.

Lawan Andimi, Chairman of CAN in Michika Local Government of Area of Adamawa State, was abducted by the terrorists on Saturday.

Andimi was declared missing after a foiled attack by the terrorists on Michika by the insurgents.

Ayokunle said he has however seen a video clip showing Andimi in captivity and pleading for help.

The CAN President, who addressed the 65th General Assembly of the Tareyar Ekklisiyoyin Kristi A Nigeria (TEKAN ), also known as United Church of Christ in Nigeria, which held on Thursday at HEKAN Church, Kaduna, urged

the “federal government and security operatives to fast-track efforts aimed at rescuing the abducted CAN chairman.

Ayokunle said Christians in Nigeria have nothing against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that all the association has been harping on is that government should rise to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of all citizens.

He added that CAN is not an enemy of government as it is being wrongly perceived by some politicians, but a partner in progress.

“We are not enemies of government as some politicians thought. We are only calling the attention of the government to do the needful.

“Lives are being lost everyday, especially in northern Nigeria and Christians are the worst hit by the activities of Boko Haram, bandits and kidnappers,” he said.

He further called on Buhari to ensure balance in his appointments so as to ensure that every section of the country and groups are given a sense of belonging.

Speaking earlier, President of TEKAN, Rev. Caleb Ahima, frowned on plans by the federal government to issue visas to migrants on arrival to the country, saying the policy may pose a serious problem to the security challenges facing the country.