Buhari Congratulates Adeduntan, First Bank MD on Int’l Award

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday felicitated with the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, on his conferment of the award of Distinguished Alumnus of the Year by Cranfield School of Management, United Kingdom.

A statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president believed that the award was a vote of confidence on Nigerian professionals, many of who rank among the very best in the world.

“The fact that Cranfield School of Management is honouring Adeduntan with the award because he ‘exemplifies the values of the school, and serves as role model to students and potential students’, President Buhari believes is an endorsement that should make every Nigerian proud.

“Adeduntan attended Cranfield School of Management in 2004 as British Chevening Scholar. He is a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Banking of Nigeria (CIBN) and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN),” the statement added.