Rangers Send Eight Players to ‘B’ Team for Low Productivity

*Place attackers on 40 per cent pay cut, source for quality marksmen

In a bid to stop the not too impressive run in the ongoing Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season, the management of Rangers International F.C of Enugu has sent some of its players to the ‘B’ team of the club while also sourcing for quality attackers to beef up the squad.

After an emergency meeting on Monday at the club’s camp in Enugu, the technical crew and management of the Flying Antelopes announced the decision to send the players to the ‘B’ team, stressing that it was part of the ‘Performance-based’ agreement signed by both parties.

According to the Media Officer of the Team, Norbert Okolie, all attackers in the team have been placed on 40 per cent less of their monthly salaries until they improve on their scoring ability.

Speaking, the General Manager of Rangers, Prince Davidson Owumi, stated that the situation in the team currently led to the measure so as to bring out the best from the players stressing, “I must say that this measure of sending some of the players to the ‘B’ team is for them to catch up with the form we saw in them before contracting them in the first place.

“We need to start winning games and move out from where we currently occupy to where we rightly belong in the Nigerian top flight league,” stressed the former Rangers forward.

In the meantime, technical crew of the club have started the hunt for quality strikers to beef up the squad to effectively challenge for honour in the remaining part of the season.

It will be recalled that the seven-time Nigeria league champions started the season on a slow pace that has seen them win only one league game, drawn three and lost five of the nine matches played in the NPFL 2019/2020 season to be placed at the bottom of the 20-team log.

A highly charged Rangers will today in a mid-week clash trade tackles with neighbors, F.C Ifeanyiubah in a match-day 13, NPFL 2019/2020 fixture at the main bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, with victory the sole target for the coach Salisu Yusuf wards after painfully losing 2-1 to Heartland F.C of Owerri in Okigwe at the weekend.