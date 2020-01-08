PDP Accuses APC of Escalating Violence, Blood-letting

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for the escalated violence, insurgent attack, blood-letting and worsening insecurity in the country.

PDP alleged that APC has been feeding fat and servicing its interests from the pains and anguish of suffering Nigerians who daily face the agony of economic repression, death and violent attacks.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alerted Nigerians to be wary of APC’s renewed attacks and baseless allegations against PDP and its leaders, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar, all in the failed bid to divert public attention from its alleged atrocities against our country, including compromising our security architecture for selfish purposes.

PDP challenged APC to respond to reported allegation that its administration terminated the nation’s counter-insurgency operations to satisfy foreign interests, leading to escalated violent attacks and blood-letting in various parts of the country, particularly in the north.

The opposition party tasked APC to explain the assertion by international security expert, Eeben Barlow, who reportedly on international television, Aljazeera, told the world that Nigeria was successfully routing insurgents in the North-east before the APC and its administration terminated the counter-insurgency operation to satisfy an alleged American interest that assisted it to manipulate its way to power.

“It is instructive to note that the APC had engaged in unwarranted attack on the PDP and Atiku Abubakar as well as sponsoring negative divisive publications in the last few days in the bid to divert public attention from this very grave issue.

“Nigerians can now see why insurgents, marauders and bandits, who had been pushed to the fringes under the PDP administration suddenly resurged in renewed ravaging of communities and killing our compatriots unabated, while the APC and its administration engage in lip service and empty condolence messages,” PDP alleged.

The statement further alleged that Nigerians were aware of how APC imported political mercenaries, thugs and miscreants from neighbouring countries including Niger Republic and used them to unleash violence on Nigerians during the 2019 presidential elections.

APC, it alleged, has also failed to account for these miscreants, most of who are now unleashing violence as kidnappers, armed robbers and marauders, pillaging Nigerian communities without restraint.

The party noted that APC had failed to apologise or join other well-meaning Nigerians in forcefully demanding for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the mass killings in states like Benue, Borno, Plateau, Taraba, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Adamawa, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Abia, Nasarawa, Niger and other parts of the country.

“Only recently, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki accused the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of always relying on thugs for elections and Nigerians know the devastation thuggery and its associated violence had caused the nation in the last five years of the APC,” the opposition party pointed out.

The party explained that instead of clinching on straws by attacking PDP and Atiku Abubakar, APC should account for or demand for investigation and prosecution of its leaders responsible for the looting of over N14 trillion from federal coffers, including the stolen N9 trillion exposed by the leaked NNPC memo on oil subsidy theft.

APC should also account for the N1.1 trillion worth of crude siphoned by its leaders using 18 unregistered vessels, the stealing of over N48 billion meant for the rehabilitation of victims of insurgency, the party alleged.

“It should account for the N33 billion National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) saga in which a very top member of President Muhammadu Buhari was mentioned as well as the looting spree in National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under its watch, after which it should head for the dustbin of history where it now belongs,” the opposition party further alleged.