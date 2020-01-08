Osun Assembly Rejects Sack of LG Chairman

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly yesterday described the purported impeachment of the Chairman of Osogbo South Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Abdulateef Olaoye, as a faulty procedure.

The chairman was recently impeached in the mid of crisis.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, at plenary after receiving the report of the Joint Committees on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Judiciary, Legal Matters, Public Petitions and Human Rights asked that the chairman and other parliamentarians resume at their offices and not involve in act that could disrupt public peace

Owoeye held that the parliamentarians failed to follow laid down procedure as contained in section 19 (a) (b) (c) and (d) of Osun State Local Government Areas (Creation and Administration) Law, 2015 for the removal of the chairman.

He pointed out that it would be absurd for the House of Assembly to proceed to act on faulty procedure, saying the parliamentarians committed a procedural error by completing the impeachment before forwarding it to the Assembly.

The Speaker, however, noted that the parliamentarians have the power to remove the chairman but such power could not be exercised without following necessary procedure.

According to him, “The present resolution of the Assembly has not in any way vindicated the two parties, and the earliest order asking them not to parade themselves within the precinct of the Council was borne out of the need for peace to reign.

“The parliamentarians have the right to remove or suspend any of its members but the normal process stipulated by the law of the land must be followed appropriately.

“It should be on record that the position of the law on the process of removal is clear. Parliamentarians should get themselves used to the law, as this Assembly can’t fold its arms and watch impunity thrives.

“The House of Assembly under my watch will not hesitate to do the needful on any chairman found wanting if the procedure is right.”

The Assembly in a related development also stated that the suspension of Olorunda Local Government Area chairman failed to follow the laid down procedure.