‘e-Cashier Processing 140 Billion Transactions’

Ugo Aliogo

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited has stated that it has processed transactions in excess of N140 billion through its collection platform, the e-cashier.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the Managing Director, Xpress Payment Solutions Limited, Oluwadare Owolabi, said the transactions were initiated within the three years of the organisation’s establishment.

He further revealed that the solution, a multi-account and multi-bank collections platform, is one of the innovative products of Xpress Payments, and was designed to enable banks through their branches collect funds on behalf of public and private sector clients, “for payments on multifarious platforms across economic and business landscapes.”

According to Owolabi, “E-cashier as a collection platform that has successfully integrated the existing exigencies in the public and private sector space especially in the areas of funds collection.”

Speaking on why he thinks other organisations should embrace the product, he revealed that organisations and government agencies who give premium to efficiency and effectiveness should look to adopt e-cashier as a collection platform, adding that it had proven to be tool of convenience, capable of eliminating the tediousness and complications surrounding payment collections.

“Over 5,000 bank branches in Nigeria have e-Cashier integrated into their system,”