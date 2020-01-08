BETWEEN FEAST OF EPIPHANY AND CHRISTMAS

Who hasn’t heard of the popular Christmas carol, “Twelve Days of Christmas?” What does this carol really connote? Now, over to the PhDs holders of Christianity to educate mankind on this theme. According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, “In the West the evening preceding Epiphany is called Twelfth Night. The time between December 25 and January 6 is known as the Twelve Days of Christmas.” What is Epiphany? According to the aforementioned Britannica source, Epiphany is a festival celebrated on January 6, one of the three principal and oldest festival days of the Christian church (the other two are Easter and Christmas).

Some Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas Eve on January 6 and Epiphany on January 19. It commemorates the first manifestation of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles, represented by the Magi, and the manifestation of his divinity, as it occurred at his baptism in the Jordan River and at his first miracle at Cana in Galilee.

Thus, 12 days after the birth of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, the Magi came from the East bearing gifts. Now, if the feast of the Annunciation is 25th March, if the Immaculate Conception lasted nine months, and if the feast of Epiphany is 6th January, on what date should Christmas fall? This is a simple and straightforward poser for Dr. Daniel Olukoya of the Mountain of Fire Ministry (MFM).

Please, let the former adherents of the Ifa traditional voodoo-cult who are now “born again” Christians leave Christianity and important Christian feast days to the Roman Catholics and other very old and established orthodox churches. No wonder White Supremacists in the US have always argued that Christianity is not for the black man; these KKK types have continuously burnt black churches down and urge black people to convert en masse to Islam and thus taste poverty here on earth. Someone should read about the doctrines of hardcore KKK, please.

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State