Bandits Abduct Chief Imam, 20 Others in Niger Community

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Bandits on Wednesday abducted the Chief Imam of Beni Central Mosque in Munya Local Government of Niger State, Alhaji Umar Ali, and 20 others.

Reports from the area has it that the bandits are busy sacking homes of the villagers and rustling their cattle and sheep without any resistance.

It was said that apart from those kidnapped, the bandits have killed four people and injured several others with one of them hit in the head by bullet.

Those injured, according to the report, were either receiving treatments at the Sarkinpawa or Kaffinkorl General Hospitals.

The District Head of Beni, Alhaji Jafaru Umar Sarki, who confirmed the recent attacks to journalists in a telephone interview, said the invasion of the community by the bandits is the second in three days.

“They came three days ago and stole over 200 cows from Fulani men, and this morning (Wednesday) they came again in their numbers. As I speak to you now, they are busy looting shops and moving from house to house and collecting people’s property.

“So far, four people have been killed. They shot another boy in the head and we don’t know if he will survive. They are so many in number, I can’t count them and they are all with gun.

“The unfortunate thing is that we informed the security agents about it after the first attack but up till now, nobody has came to our rescue,” Alhaji Sarki said.

The Chairman of Munya Local Government, Alhaji Garba Umar, could not be reached for confirmation of the incident neither could the police could be reached.

The bandits had on Sunday killed four soldiers, one of them an officer, and some civilians in the council area.