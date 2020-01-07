Unity Bank Rewards, Redeploys Staff

Over 470 employees of Unity Bank Plc have received elevation in form of promotion and notch increment in the last performance exercise by the Bank of December 2019.

The bank disclosed this in a statement yesterday. It pointed out that it has made strategic redeployment of officers at the Senior Management cadre.

“The exercise which is consistent with the reward and performance management policy is aimed at boosting morale of staff, job enrichment whilst optimising efficiency of its workforce for increased performance and productivity,” the statement added.