Pirates Kill Four Naval Personnel, Kidnap Three Expatriates in Delta

Four Naval ratings of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) were reportedly killed in a suspected pirate attack near the Ramos River in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Three foreign nationals were reportedly abducted during the attack.

The deceased were said to be part of a six-man team of naval officers from the NNS Delta, assigned as escorts to a vessel.

The hoodlums were said to have laid siege on the vessel and made away with it, after a gun exchange with the naval squad, that left four dead.

While the Base Information Officer, Sub Lt. S. Bala, promised to call back when contacted for confirmation, a top naval source within the Central Naval Command confirmed the development.