Ogun Targets Full Automation of Land Services in 2020 Budget

Bennett Oghifo

Ogun State Government has said it would review its procedures on land acquisition to facilitate full automated land process for individuals and corporate bodies in 2020 and beyond.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun made this known at the presentation of 2020 Appropriation Bill tagged, Budget to Build Our Future Together,” to the State House of Assembly in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, describing the Bureau of Lands and Survey as a critical component in his administration’s quest for improved service delivery.

According to Governor Abiodun, the Geographical Information System (GIS) and other operational areas are being reviewed towards realisation of the budget, saying this would accelerate the plan for construction of affordable housing units across the State.

“The automated processes formed part of the #449.972 proposed expenditure for 2020, reflect the current administration’s determination to deliver on its electoral promises.

“We are currently reviewing our programmes on land acquisition for individuals and corporate bodies, particularly GIS and other areas, to facilitate the automation of our land administration processes,” Abiodun said.

He added that government would continue to ensure secured and enabling environment for both investors and citizenry, adding that his administration would complement Federal Government’s efforts by supporting all security agencies in the state.

In a related development, Consultant to the Governor on budget and planning, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, charged the Bureau to acquire skills in modern techniques for digitisation of land management and be more aggressive in its operational strategies.

Olabimtan said land service was gainful venture, if efficiently managed, noting that it is more cost efficient for industries and other beneficiaries to pay the cost of running land processes.”

Also, the Ogun State Bureau of Lands and Survey has said necessary machinery and reviews have been set in motion towards providing adequate infrastructure for improved massive land services, seamless and affordable to enhance professional services in 2020.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to Governor on Lands, Mr. Aina Ololade Salami at inception of operational activities in the New Year.

He assured members of the Public that necessary operational review of land services and procedures would be made for seamless procedure of all land services, particularly title documents which he said was the only internationally acceptable means of land ownership and authorisation.

The Bureau boss reiterated the commitment of his agency to sensitise and create awareness on the importance of processing land titles, noting that most people were yet to appreciate its high importance and value.

He however assured the general populace of the commitment of Ogun State government to review lands operational services and look inward to make the processes affordable within official specified duration.

The Special Adviser added that the Bureau would actively work on every outstanding file to ensure prompt completion and allocation of titles, promising to check land speculation and grabbing in line with provisions of the law.

Towards this realisation, Salami in its official financial analysis stated that a total sum of N1.5billion had been ear marked for capital expenditure with N761million being targeted for re current expenditure, covering personnel and overhead costs to ease operational review of land services and procedures.

He noted that the Bureau is optimistic of realising its targeted N35 billion naira Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2020, as it plans to provide adequate infrastructure for the massive land services in focus.