NIOB Conducts Maiden Induction of Building Graduates at OAU, FUTA

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The first induction ceremony has been conducted into the graduate grade of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) for graduates of the Departments of Building in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Oyo State and of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.

This maiden induction has been described as an innovation of human capacity mobilisation in the building industry that is becoming prominent in the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and across the Nigerian institutions of higher learning under the leadership of the National President, Bldr. Kunle Awobodu.

Addressing the inductees, Bldr. Awobodu stated that the essence of the induction was to enable the fresh graduates stay focused in life by introducing them to building practice early to avoid deviation into areas they were not trained to practise, to mentor them and see how they can be gainfully employed to reduce the unemployment and criminality in the society.

The National President, represented by the Institute’s 3rd Vice President, Bldr. Hon. Bimbo Kolade, further explained that with the new Lagos State building regulations which stipulate that Builders should manage the production process of buildings, “there is need for practical training after academic training so the graduates can live up to expectations in the society by managing Building Production process appropriately to avoid collapse.”

Bldr. Bimbo Kolade further pointed out the campaign was to see that knowledgeable Building graduates are admitted into the profession and given advanced practical training.

In his congratulation message, he charged the inductees of their required diligence towards their responsibilities. He commended the management of the universities for their indispensable roles in training the students to a reputable status.

The Dean, Faculty of Environmental Design and Management in OAU, Prof. Mrs. Olubola Babalola welcomed the NIOB National team and appreciated the efforts of the Institute and her President, Bldr. Kunle Awobodu. She said the induction of the Building students was the first of its kind within the Faculty, that she appreciated the Department of Building because of their leading antecedent within the Faculty and the University at large.

Prof. Babalola, who is the First Female Professor in Quantity Surveyor in Africa, assured the team of her preparedness to support and see that those of them who are practising members who have not registered and are domiciled in Faculty are registered and made to play other roles that will enhance the growth of the Nigerian Institute of Building. She finally encouraged NIOB to maintain the quality training being provided to Builders and their undergraduates.

In his speech, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, FUTA, Bldr. Prof. Ogunsemi, who represented the Vice Chancellor of the University, stated the readiness of the Management to partner with the Department of Building and the Nigerian Institute of Building. He said the University was proud of Building Department seeing that the Department produced nine first class graduates in the 2018/2019 academic year.

The Head of Building Department in FUTA, Bldr. Dr. Olaniyi Alake applauded the efforts of the Nigerian Institute of Building and the University Management for their support in the academic training of their students towards actualising the first induction dream of the Institute in their Department.

The Registrar of the NIOB, Bldr. (Mrs.) Fatimoh Osho that organises all categories of the Institute’s examination informed the inductees on the need to be focused and make adequate preparation for the institute’s examination and interview which are usually strict.

The Secretary of the NIOB Membership Committee, Bldr. Chinasa Nwekete explained the process of admission and transfer to all classes of the Institute’s membership.

Head of Building Department, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Dr. Bolaji Wahab lauded “efforts of the national leadership of The Nigerian Institute of Building for coming up with this initiative as a compulsory programme that building graduates in all tertiary institutions in the country must partake in. The efforts of all members of staff of the Department, the present students and alumni are quite noticeable despite the challenges that trailed the organisation of this maiden programme.”

He also appreciated the roles of the Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Design and Management, Prof. (Mrs.) Olubola Babalola and Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede for their support in holding this maiden edition of induction ceremony of building graduands of the Department.

He said, “The induction programme is indeed a noble one, by being the new order that most professional bodies are now towing in order to entrench catch them young vision at the higher institutions of learning. It would foster relevance of building graduates in the construction industry, prevent their derailment into other sectors and accelerate their registration as professional builders.

“The attainment of full registration as professional builders with the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) which this induction programme would facilitate shall be useful in adding to the number of registered builders required in both public and private sectors of the economy nationally and internationally.”

He said the lecture of the induction ceremony, “Innovative Entrepreneurship Opportunities for Building Graduates Towards Sustainable National Economic Development”, was equally timely, as it would allow building graduates to look outside the box, address problems in the built environment and be prepared to be future leaders that can drive the economy of the country forward.

The graduates were administered with an oath of professional practice. After the oath, the vote of thanks, the Inductees expressed their gratitude to God for life and grace to pass all the hurdles from year one to final to experience the epoch making events. The lecturers and school management were also appreciated.