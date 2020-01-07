NDE to Train 780 Gombe Youths on Skills Acquisition

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Gombe State is to begin the training of 780 youths on skills acquisition, Mr Hassan Mustapha, the state director of NDE has said.

Mustapha made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday.

He said the training would begin next week in the three senatorial district training centres with master trainers in attendance across the 11 local government areas of the state.

According to him, 330 participants are to be trained in basic national apprentice scheme, 500 participants on mobile phone repairs and 400 participants on cosmetology.

He said that the training of basic national apprentice scheme and mobile phone repairs would last for three months, while cosmetology would take two weeks.

According to Mustapha, at the end of the training, the participants are expected to be self-employed and be employers of labour.

He urged parents and guardians to encourage their children and wards to be committed to the training to enable them benefit from it. (NAN)