Nasarawa Gov Inaugurates Minimum Wage Committee, Expects Report in Three Weeks

By Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Tuesday inaugurated the New Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment Committee for the state with a directive to the committee to submit its report within three weeks of inauguration.

The committee, which has 23 members and chaired by the Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe, was inaugurated by the governor at the Government House, Lafia alongside the Committee on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Speaking at the event, Governor Sule pointed out that government’s decision in setting up the committees should not be misunderstood to mean the infringement on the rights and privileges of workers in particular, nor in any way cause hardship for the citizens of the state.

He said: “However, the state government is not unaware of the outstanding promotions, arrears and proper placements of the civil servants in the state. In this regard, a committee has been constituted to advise government on how best to implement the promotions.”

In carrying out the assignment, the governor directed the committee on the implementation of the new minimum wage to develop a template for the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage Salary Structure in Nasarawa State.

He said that the inauguration of the Committee on IGR was the determination of his administration to improve the revenue profile of the state.

“This is to provide us with sumptuous alternative sources of revenue generation as a vista for improved expenditure on projects, programmes and policies geared towards the overall development of our dear state. This is because the only way to galvanize the state’s economy is by strengthening all revenue accruing sources of the state,” he said.

Sule therefore charged the Committee on IGR to identify all sources of IGR of the state within the confines of the law and work out mechanisms of harnessing these revenues by developing a database of all IGR in the state.

According to him, “The Committee on IGR is to device and monitor the collection of the IGR from all sources and ensure their remittance to the Treasury Single Account (TSA).”