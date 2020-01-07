Military Loses Four Officers, Kills Six Insurgents in Borno

Troops of 29 task force brigade of the Nigerian Army reportedly killed at least six members of the Boko Haram sect during a gun battle at Jakana in Konduga Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State yesterday, while the army lost four of its men in the encounter.

The insurgents were said to have first shut down major roads in the twin before heading to the military base where they engaged soldiers.

A commercial driver said Bukar Mala, the Boko Haram aimed at one of his tyres but he was lucky to escape.

“They fired several shot at my direction; they also targetted other drivers as well. But I am lucky to be among those who escaped,” he said.

Mala said the battle between security operatives and the sect members started on Saturday and lasted till the wee hours of Monday.

But the Media Coordinator of army operations, Aminu Iliyasu, said troops repelled the attack.

In a statement, Iliyasu said the insurgents tried to attack the troops’ base in the area, but they were overpowered.

He, however, said only one soldier died in the incident, adding that six insurgents were killed.

“On January 4, 2020, some defiant Boko Haram criminals who attempted to attack the Headquarters of 29 Task Force Brigade location at Jakana in Konduga LGA of Borno State were outgunned and handed a devastating defeat,” the statement read.

“The criminal insurgents approached the troops’ location in 6 gun trucks and a number of foot soldiers. However, the unwavering troops engaged the criminal insurgents in a fierce fire fight forcing them to scamper for their lives in utter confusion. At the end of the encounter, 6 Boko Haram criminals were neutralised.

“Additionally, one general purpose machine gun, 3 AK 47 Rifles, 535 rounds of 7.62mm x 51 NATO (Belted) ammunition and one Rocket Propelled Gun bomb were captured from the insurgents.

“Regrettably, one soldier paid the supreme price while 2 others were wounded in action during the encounter. The wounded personnel were evacuated to a military medical facility and are responding positively to treatment.

“It is heartwarming to note that, one of the recently inducted locally produced Mine – Resistant Ambush – Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, the indigenous Proforce MRAP, which was employed during this encounter proved to be a reliable war fighting machine, as it provided the required mobility, protection, fire power and maneuverability for the fighting troops. The lethal war machine has thus been certified to be a highly successful effort at local defence equipment manufacture.”