Killer Cop Held over Shooting of Corps Member, Driver in Bayelsa

By Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has said that it has arrested and taken into custody one Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel over the shooting of a driver and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Ekeki, Yenagoa.

The command’s spokesman, Asinim Butswat, disclosed in a statement Tuesday that the errant police officer was apprehended over suspicion of ‘discreditable conduct and unlawful use of his firearm’.

“The suspect, a male NCO, who was arrested on the orders of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Uche Anozia, is currently in detention at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa.

“The unfortunate incident leading to his arrest happened on 6th January, 2020 when a PMF personnel on duty in a leading commercial bank in Yenagoa had an altercation with a driver of a commercial bus over parking rights.

“In the ensuing argument, the policeman allegedly pulled the trigger of his rifle injuring the driver and one other occupant of the bus,” Butswat said.

But contrary to eyewitness reports and pictures emerging from the scene, Butswat said the victims did not die but were rushed to the hospital where they are stabilising.

“Police operatives of the command who responded to the incident have evacuated and rushed the victims to the hospital and they are currently responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the command has condemned the shooting incident and called for calm from the citizens.

“While expressing his sympathy with the injured victims, family and friends, he has equally promised that the case will be comprehensively, speedily and conclusively investigated, and all indicted persons brought to justice,” he added.

The police officer had opened fire on a Peace Mass bus driver, leaving him seriously injured while the corps member was shot in the head.

The police officer attached to the commercial bank in Yenagoa had accused the driver of the bus of dropping off passengers in front of the bank, causing an altercation between them.

During an argument with the driver, who was coming from the east, the police officer allegedly fired two shots, hitting both the driver and the serving corps member.

The corps member allegedly died on the spot, while doctors are battling to save the driver’s life at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

Angry youths thereafter engaged in the destruction of the bank’s facilities, causing rancour in the commercial area