Buhari Promises to Be Fair to All Parts of Nigeria

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that not part of the country will be allowed to suffer any form of neglect under his administration.

The president stated this in Umunze community of Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State during a short ceremony held to hand over an expanse of land in the community which was recently recovered from gully erosion to members of the community.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, said: “This project by the president is a testimony that no part of this country will suffer any neglect, owing to its geographical location or political consideration.”

The minister said the execution of projects across the country by the Buhari administration demonstrates the sincerity of purpose of the president towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.

Ikeazor said the project was awarded by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in conjunction with the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) in July 2018 with a completion time frame of nine months.

According to her, “The completion was timely, and today, we are handing this over to the community for use and maintenance. This will enhance the living standard of the people of this area as well as reduce danger to their lives and property.”

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, who was represented at the ceremony by the state Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, lamented that Anambra is the second smallest state in the country in terms of landmass, yet erosion has continued to rob the people of their land.

He said: “We are the second smallest state in the country, just ahead of Lagos State. But ironically, the smallest which is Lagos is reclaiming land from seas, and we are losing ours to gully erosion.

“It is a great problem and one of the greatest challenges we have in the state. We have limited land for agricultural purposes and we are tired of losing them to gullies.”

He sensitised the people on ways to help the government overcome the problem of erosion in the state, listing some of the measures to include proper refuse disposal system and to avoid building on top or along drainage channel lines.

Obiano said flood would always find passage way if the drainages are blocked, and that such option was what causes erosion.

The President-General of the community, Mr. Emenyeonu, who spoke on behalf of the community, lauded President Buhari for the timely completion of the project, as he also promised to enforce strict compliance of usage of the road and drainage projects accompanying the project by regulating rampant dumping of refuse in drainages.