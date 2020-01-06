Stay Alert, Review Personal Security Measures, US Cautions Citizens in Nigeria

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

Due to recent world events, the United States government has cautioned Americans to reconsider or review their personal security measures while travelling to or across Nigeria.

The warning by US Mission in Nigeria, which was posted on its website and dated January 3, 2020 may not be unconnected with the Friday killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone airstrike, which has generated a lot of tension the world over.

Though, the US government stated categorically that it had no specific security threat information at the moment, but advised US nationals in Nigeria to stay alert in public places.

It read: “Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures. While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.

“Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; stay alert in public places, including schools, hospitals, government facilities, places of worship, tourist locations, and transportation hubs; review and alter travel routes and times to reduce time and place predictability; avoid crowds and demonstrations; exercise caution when walking or driving at night; carry proper ID; review your personal security plans; monitor local media for updates.”