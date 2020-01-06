Stakeholders Sue for Peace in Rivers APC

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State have called for peace and unity in the state chapter of the party.

The stakeholders from across the 23 local government areas of the state and who are loyal to former Senator Magnus Abe made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of their yearly meeting held in the various headquarters of the local government areas in the state.

The communiqué, which was signed by Rivers State APC Media and Publicity, Sam Atasia Oburu, condemned the continuous political feud which has kept the party where it’s even after the 2019 general elections, with no APC member holding an elective position in the state.

The party faithful noted that APC in the state would have participated in the general elections if the state and national leaders had followed the right steps during the congresses.

The communiqué stated: “Stakeholders and leaders of APC cut across the 23 LGAs of Rivers State held its stakeholders meetings in all the headquarters of the local government areas during the end of year 2019. After the meeting they all came out with independent communiqués signed by the leaders which were summarised into this one general communiqué.

“That while it recognises the challenges occasioned by the non-participation of the party in the last general elections which made it impossible for the party to hold any elective position in the state. The situation has not affected the massive support and patronage the party enjoys at the grassroots.

“That the All Progressive Congress in the state is in solidarity with thousands of members of the party who went to court to have their rights to participate in a free, fair and credible congress enforced and stand firmly to the judgment of the Supreme Court on the matter which asked the party to revert to the status quo.

“The stakeholders, therefore vehemently condemn in very strong and unequivocal terms the seemingly unending political fends that have bedevilled and characterised the party in the state owing to the unchecked absolution and undemocratic practices exhibited by a supposed leadership of the party in the state.”