Police Issue Red Alert Nationwide over Killing of Iranian General

•Give seven-day ultimatum on unregistered vehicles

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Following the killing of an Iranian General, Quasem Soleimani, by the United States, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday issued a red alert nationwide in a bid to forestall any emergency.

Soleimani, leader of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who was killed by a United States drone strike in Bagdad, Iraq, is a Shii’ite Muslim.

A statement issued by Force PRO, Mr. Frank Mba, said the IG had placed police commands and formations nationwide on red alert.

He stated: “This proactive measure follows intelligence report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General, some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

“Consequently, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.”

The police commanders were directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.

The statement assured Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security. He warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

Lagos Police Give Seven-day Ultimatum on Unregistered Vehicles

The Lagos State Police Command is set to clamp down on users of unregistered vehicles, those without plate numbers or covered, defaced and fake plate numbers, as well as escort vehicles without plate numbers and illegal plate numbers showing names, titles or positions.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, violators have been given seven-day ultimatum to comply with the provisions of the law or be arrested and prosecuted.

He said: “The ultimatum is to the owners and operators of unregistered vehicles in Lagos State to register their vehicles or face the full weight of the law.

“Users of plate numbers with special inscriptions like ‘Chief’ ‘Chairman’ ‘Ambassador’ ‘Baale’ ‘Iya loja’ ‘Sarki’ or bearing personal name among others are required by law to register such customised plate numbers,” it said.

It said the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, had set up special operations to clamp down on violators of traffic laws and to embark on massive enforcement at the expiration of the seven days’ ultimatum.

It explained that the ultimatum would start from January 6, 2020 and elapse by 11.59p.m. on January 12, 2020, adding that the massive clampdown would begin on January 13, 2020 until sanity is restored to our roads.

It said this enforcement became necessary considering the fact that criminal elements in recent past had devised a means of operating with such vehicles to attack unsuspecting members of the public without any trace.

The Police added: “For the avoidance of doubt, Section 4(1) of the Road Traffic Act, Cap 548 prohibited the use of unregistered, unlicensed and unmarked vehicles.

“Any person who forges or fraudulently defaces, alters, mutilates or adds anything to a license or identification mark or uses on one vehicle a license or identification mark belonging to another vehicle is guilty of an offence under Section 32 of the Act.

“See also the provisions of Lagos State Traffic Law for various offences. Traffic violators will instantly be arraigned before Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court.”

Meanwhile, following the enforcement of the state of emergency declared by the Lagos State police commissioner, the police have arraigned 75 persons for traffic offences and arrested 75 others for driving against traffic and indiscriminate parking.

Elkana said 28 of the offenders were arrested for driving against traffic while the rest were arrested for indiscriminate parking at different clubs and businesses in the state.

He said such indiscriminate parking results in major obstructions on the highways and streets and causes traffic gridlock.