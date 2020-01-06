Obaseki’s reforms: Edo-HIP gains boost on back of partnership with tech firm

In line with the commitment of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki-led administration to improve the general wellbeing of residents in the state, eClat Healthcare Limited, a subsidiary of Interswitch Limited, is partnering with the state government for an all-inclusive coverage of the Edo Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP) leveraging on technology and innovation.

Under the Edo-HIP, the Obaseki-led government has revamped and remodeled over 20 pilot primary healthcare centers across the 18 local governments in the state.

The state government has also implemented the pilot health insurance scheme for residents across the state following the launch of the first phase of disbursement of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) to states through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). The scheme is geared towards delivering affordable and accessible healthcare services to residents across Edo State.

The initiative is managed under the Edo-HIP, which is setup to undertake the Federal Government-led drive for Universal Health Coverage (UHC). Edo-HIP is a series of government-led interventions to strengthen access to efficient and sustainable quality healthcare services with the central focus of improving the health status and well-being of citizens of Edo State.

The Founder and Chief Executive of Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe, said: “Following our recent acquisition of eClat Healthcare, we’re delighted to partner with Edo State to provide better healthcare services through its bespoke healthcare technology platform.

“Interswitch’s ambition is to use our innovative technology to modernise and improve efficiency in economic sectors such as healthcare, which are crucial for Africa’s social and economic development, as well as serve as catalyst in the activation of Nigeria HealthTech Industry over the next few decades.”

Founded in 2012, eClat specialises in assisting healthcare service providers in planning, designing and operating their unique practices through the deployment of its bespoke healthcare technology platform, designed specifically for the healthcare environment in Africa.