NPFL: Rampant Plateau Maul Enyimba 4-0

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Enyimba were mauled 4-0 by a rampant Plateau United FC at the Jos Township Stadium yesterday.

Uche Onwuasoanya gave the Plateau team a 1-0 lead going into the half time leaving Enyimba with hopes of a possible fight-back in the second half of the Match-day 12 clash.

However, former Enyimba striker Ibrahim Mustapha, compounded the problem, extending the lead for Plateau United before a brace from Abba Umar completed the rout of the People’s Elephant.

Elsewhere in Port Harcourt, Rivers United put up a professional display to easily take apart MFM FC 2-0.

Ossy Martins and Esor Nelson were the goal scoring heroes for United who now move up to third on standings having started the day in fourth.

Technical manager of United, Stanley Eguma handed recalls to Bakary Bamba, Kunle Odunlami and captain Festus Austin who all missed the club’s last game – the 2-0 win over Adamawa United in Gombe a week ago.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United against FC Ifeanyi Ubah FC saw four spots kicks awarded and were evenly shared by both teams but the host edged the five goal thriller 3-2 to pick maximum points.

‎Abubakar Lawal opened scoring for the home team from the spot following a handball incident in the box , a lead which lasted till the half time break.

Esosa Igbinoba made it 2-0 for the Solid Miners with a tap-in in the box few minutes before FC IfeanyiUbah were awarded a spot kick which was converted by Jimoh Gbadamosi to bring scores to 2-1.

Lawal scored his second goal of the game from the spot to once again restore the two goal lead of the home team but the lead didn’t last long when goalkeeper Danlami Umar fouled Samuel Kalu in the box leading to another penalty, this time to the visitors which Gbadamosi converted for his second of the game from the spot and reduced the deficit to 3-2. A score that stayed same till the final whistle.

Abia Warriors hung on for 75 minutes away to Kwara United in Ilorin before caving in to goals from Alamayo Abdulrazaq and Stephen Adah respectively to lose 0-2.

In Gombe, a late goal from Atule Joseph five minutes from time helped Katsina United to a point against Wikki Tourist with the game ending 1-1. Manu Garba got Wikki’s only goal of the game.

Heartland FC of Owerri came from a goal down to pip Enugu Rangers 2-1. Traore Issif gave the visiting team the lead but it was cancelled by a strike from Abiodun Thompson before substitute Sadiq Abubakar sealed the win with a goal five minutes from full time.

Kano Pillars suffered a late disappointment in front of their fans against Warri Wolves when Charles Atsimene scored in the 90th minute to cancel out Auwalu Ali goal to end the game 1-1.

Two late goals from Ebube Duru and Abdulkarim Mumuni in the 81st and 92nd minute did the trick for Lobi Stars as it handed them a 2-0 win over hard fighting Sunshine Stars of Akure in Makurdi.

Dakkada FC fairytale run in the NPFL continued with a 4-1 thumping of Adamawa United thanks to a hat-trick from Moses Effiong and a solitary strike by Femi Ajayi. Eka Unegbe scored the only goal for the Yola based side.