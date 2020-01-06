Man Utd Revive Fernandes Interest

Manchester United are set to revive their interest in signing Sporting C.P. playmaker Bruno Fernandes as they prepare to begin an unprecedented scouting mission in Portugal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add a creative midfielder to his squad during the January transfer window as he aims to find consistency in results and performances at Old Trafford.

Tottenham schemer Christian Eriksen and Leicester City talent James Maddison had emerged as the club’s primary targets, but it now seems unlikely either will be making their way to the Theatre of Dreams this month.

Eriksen is expected to complete a move to Inter as he enters the final months of his contract at Spurs while Leicester are not contemplating selling England international Maddison until the summer at the earliest.