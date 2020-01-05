Sujimoto, Reps Member, Olumide Osoba in the News

It is the season of felicitations and people are still feeling jiggy over the end of the year 2019 and the beginning of 2020. While sparks are going up in the sky and folks are throwing up colourful fireworks as symbols of all the cheers and happiness of Christmastime, amity is also being blown up somewhere in Lagos.

The spot is the SIP Nightclub located along the street in Akin Adesola Road, Victoria Island, Lagos. A sister spot to the renowned Zen Bar, the SIP Nightclub is legendary for its quality in terms of membership, panache, and the sort of endless cocktail parties it evokes from its extraordinary clientele. It is not a dull place and has never been, amid the drinks, merriment, and fun.

On Boxing Day, the SIP Nightclub assumed a battle ring spot for best friends Sujimoto and Olumide. The self-styled estate and construction big shot, Sujimoto Ogundele, and his old pal, Honorable Olumide Osoba – the representative for Abeokuta North, Odeda and Obafemi-Owode Federal Constituency, and first son of Akinrogun Olusegun Osoba, former governor of Osun State – went at it and made the evening for the Nightclub habitué.

According to folks that witnessed the bout, the SIP Nightclub was full to capacity as usual, before Sujimoto and Olumide drew out the spirit of the day. The former friends shook things up with blow after blow after blow after blow, and neither the intensity of the brawl nor the suddenness with which it started gave any indication over what originated it. In any case, bystanders reported that Sujimoto ministered quick and packed stocks to Olumide, most of which were irrevocably accommodated by Olumide.

However, the one-on-one almost dissolved into an all-out saturnalia of fists and pummels from friends of Sujimoto and Olumide, were it not for the intervention of club patrons and security men, as well as Tobi Osoba, the younger brother of Olumide – although high society personalities like Guardian Newspaper Director and son of society woman, Maiden Ibru, Tive Ibru, and fashion gent, Kunle Onitiri, were present.

At the end of the whole thing, sources hinted at the intervention of high-ranking elders of the brawling dude – including Olumide’s father, Akinrogun Osoba – which means that the age-old friendship between Sujimoto and Olumide might be restored before long.