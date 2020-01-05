Soleimani: Iraq’s Parliament Votes to Expel US Military

Iraq’s parliament reportedly voted on Sunday to expel the U.S. military from the country after an American airstrike killed top Iranian military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Last week’s attack, which came on the heels of a number of other incidents between the U.S. and Iranian-backed militants, ratcheted up tensions in the region as Tehran threatened retaliation and Iraq protested the strike within its borders.The resolution passed Sunday demanded an end to foreign military presence in the country, with the aim of forcing the U.S. to withdraw 5,000 troops, according to The Associated Press. It also calls for ending an agreement that allowed the U.S. to send troops to Iraq to help fight the Islamic State.

Most Shiite members of parliament backed the resolution, the AP noted, adding that many Sunni and Kurdish legislators reportedly did not attend the special session and are believed to oppose the measure. (The Hill)