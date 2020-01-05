Road Crash Claims Two, Injures Three on Otedola Bridge

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Two people saturday died from a road mishap which occurred on Otedola Bridge end of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident left three others with varying degrees of injuries.

THISDAY checks revealed that the accident occurred at about 9:00 a.m. yesterday when hundreds of residents that had travelled to other states to celebrate the Yuletide were returning to Lagos State.

Report from Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) revealed that of the three victims that suffered varying degrees of injury, two had been treated and discharged

The report, also, revealed that the third victim had been referred to Accident and Emergency Hospital, Toll-gate, for comprehensive treatment due to complication that resulted from the accident.

In a statement yesterday, LASEMA’s Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the accident, describing as fatal

He added that the accident “claimed two adults. This is a fatal accident and it claimed the lives of two adult male occupants of a vehicle at the above location.”

“I can confirm to you that two persons were rescued, treated on spot and discharged.

“Another person was evacuated to accident and emergency hospital because he is in a critical condition. I can confirm to you that treatment has commenced immediately by medical officials.

“Investigations conducted on arrival at the scene revealed that an articulated truck with number plate APP 586 XQ that was laden with several tons of granite, crashed off the crash barrier on the bridge and collided with a black-colour Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).

“The truck head subsequently detached from the vehicle and fell off the bridge. The bodies of the victims have been recovered and bagged, while intervention to ease vehicular movement is being carried out by all emergency agencies.”

Before yesterday’s accident, the bridge has become death trap that had claimed lives of several road users on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Last October, the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed multiple accidents that claimed one life and others injured.

FRSC explained that four vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at about 8:40 a.m. The vehicles involved were a truck, Toyota Sienna bus, a luxury bus and Toyota Hilux van.

Also in December, LASEMA recovered a fallen articulated vehicle with registration number AKD537XY. The recovered mini-truck laden with goods, enroute Shagamu, reportedly lost control on the Otedola bridge outward Lagos and fell on its side in a lone accident.