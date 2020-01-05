Kaduna to Ensure Strict Enforcement of Safety Regulations

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State government has said it will ensure strict enforcement of safety regulations to protect lives and property of citizens.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, stated this in an interview with journalists on Sunday after visiting the scene of Saturday’s gas explosion in Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna metropolis.

Five people, including, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Prof. Simon Mallam, were killed by the explosion.

Mallam was said to have taken his grandson for a haircut in a barbing salon close to the illegal gas shop located along the busy Kachia road, opposite Total Filling Station, Sabon Tasha.

The deputy governor, who expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident, called on residents of the state to report any person who situate life threatening business such as gas plants in residential areas to the appropriate authorities so as to avoid future occurrence.

She called on the people to always adhere to government regulations in siting businesses, stressing that there are designated business areas set aside by government.

“We are sad over this unfortunate incident. We pray for the repose of those who lost their lives. We advise residents to adhere strictly to government’s policy when opening business,” she said.

The deputy governor also paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Prof. Mallam at their residence in Gonin Gora area of the metropolis and prayed for the repose of his soul and others who were killed in the explosion.

Balarabe also visited the General Hospital, Sabon Tasha, St. Gerald Hospital, Kakuri and Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, where those who sustained injuries were being treated.