Detty December: Concerts, Concerts, Everywhere!

There was blitz, glitz, and rapture in 2019 which was characterized by an avalanche of concerts that spanned many days at a time.

Vanessa Obioha looks at the most outstanding ones

that marked the past #Detty December

Livespot X Festival with Cardi B



Livespot 360 Creative Agency kicked off the #Detty December concert galore with the Livespot X Festival scheduled for two days. The first day was in Lagos, Nigeria on December 7, while the last day was in Accra, Ghana on December 8. The festival was greatly hyped on mainstream and social media due to the headliner, American rapper and celebrity Cardi B. It was the first time the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper is touching the soils of Africa and as such her arrival was well celebrated. Cardi on her part increased the frenzy of her visit by making viral videos of herself touring the city of Lagos, nicknamed herself Chioma B as well as proclaiming undying love for the entertainment hub of Nigeria. The self-acclaimed ‘Queen of Twerking’ headlined concert was adjudged the best of the season.

For five days, Flytime Music Festival

organisers locked down Eko Convention

Centre in Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria

Island, Lagos with series of events. It kicked off the festival with the annual Rhythm Unplugged music concert usually sponsored by Pepsi on Friday, December 20, 2019. Local artistes who paraded the 15th anniversary of the music concert stage included MI, Zlatan, Olamide, Patoranking and international acts like American rapper Mase and Jamaican

reggae artiste Koffee to mention a few.

The next day was an intimate music concert headlined by the popular international RnB band of the 90s, Boyz II Men. The musicians serenaded guests with their famous songs, eliciting a feeling of nostalgia for some of the lovebirds in the gathering. For the third concert, Flytime Promotions crew flew in Megan Thee Stallion, a sexy sassy American rapper who like Cardi B is known for twerking dance moves and overly explicit lyrics. One of the viral videos of her concert shows her clad in a Nigerian flag-inspired swimsuit

and twerking for Nigerian artist Davido who seemed to be in a dilemma as his loyalty to his fiancée, Chioma was tested. But unlike Cardi B, Stallion’s visit didn’t receive much hype. Tiwa Savage’s ‘Everything Savage’ preceded Burna Boy’s concert which took place on Christmas Day, marking the end of the five-day music festival.

XChange 100

In 2018, XChange 100, a consortium of event promoters led by media mogul, Tajudeen Adepetu, was launched. The platform served as a venue for different events in the busy yuletide season. It included music concerts and a first of its kind, a lifestyle awards. In 2019, the event returned with a four-day event held at the Eko Energy City in Victoria Island. Happening at the same time as Flytime Music Festival, the series of events kicked off with Soundcity All-Star Party and was followed by Urban Music Festival. The third-day concert tagged Afrobeat Fest and Asa and Femi Kuti graced the stage. However, Adepetu and his creative team saved the best for the last. Olamide’s Made in Lagos Concert crowned the series of events with artistes like Phyno, Lil Kesh performing. For some reason best known to the organizers, the Lifestyle Awards did not make the list.

Greater Lagos Fiesta

Lagos State government continued its tradition of yuletide season celebration with a seven-day festival tagged ‘Greater Lagos Fiesta’. The music festival which were carefully planned to take place in five zones: Ikorodu, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Badagry and Epe simultaneously culminated in a countdown to the new year marked with goodwill messages and fireworks.

Grown and Sexy Experience Concert

In a bid to bring back the love songs that marked the 90s and early 2000s, Nigerian artiste Seyi Sodimu organised a concert that had the best adult contemporary musicians in the country performing. The concert took place on December 18, 2019, at Eko Convention Centre and witnessed an outstanding performance by one of America’s best RnB artistes, Joe. Local artistes who performed at the star-studded event include Paul Play Dairo of ‘Mo so Rire’ fame, the once-famous RnB band, Styl Plus, Afro-soul and jazz artiste Brymo to mention a few.

2Baba 20 Years A King Concert

2Baba started 2019 with the announcement that he will be marking his 20 years of relevance in the music industry since he became a member of the defunct group, Plantashun Boiz. The series of events that marked the celebration came to a climax on December 28 when he held a concert. The concert featured musical acts like Sound Sultan and Wizkid.

Future Live in Lagos

American rapper, Future, was among the list of international acts that stormed Lagos during the yuletide season. The festival held on December 29 at Eko Convention Centre was organised by Toro Entertainment Company (TEC) and also marked the first time the rapper performed in Nigeria.

Starboy Fest



Wizkid brought his star wattage to his highly-anticipated festival Starboy Fest on December 26, 2019. The venue of the music concert, Eko Energy City, overflowed with Wizkid denizens who likened the concert to a crusade. Though the death of a young man Ramon who was shot by a police officer nearly marred the concert, the festival had fans naming Wizkid the artiste of the decade and greatest of all time (G.O.A.T).

Teni Billionaire Concert

Teni, the self-acclaimed Sugar Mummy of Lagos left a lasting impression on her fans and pundits with her first-ever music concert, tagged the Billionaire Concert, in reference to her recent single, ‘Billionaire’. Teni shut down the Eko Convention Centre on a Monday night with top stars Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in attendance. She also had notable brands throwing their weight behind the concert.

Marlian Fest



Naira Marley, the controversial artiste that somehow fetched a cult following after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last year closed down 2019 with a festival. Marley, known for his daring and controversial lyrics, had his fans fill the hall of the Eko Convention Centre to the brim. Like everything Marley, the concert had its own share of controversies. Those who couldn’t afford the tickets were reportedly scaling the fence and as such, prompted security agents to make some arrests. Not a few fans took to social media to narrate their ordeal. Marley is currently facing allegations of car theft which he had vehemently denied.

Davido



Following the release of his third studio album, ‘A Good Time’, Davido held a concert of the same name on December 27, 2019, at Eko Energy City. The artiste started the past year with a tour, shutting down the O2 Arena in London. The concert was one of the trending topics of the season because of the millions of naira Davido doled out on his fans as well as the presence of his daughter, Imade on stage. Imade is the product of his whirlwind relationship with Sophia Momodu. Zlatan, Mayorkun, Kizz Daniel were some of the artistes that performed at the concert.

Kizz Daniel Live in Concert

Not a few thought that Kizz Daniel made a terrible mistake fixing his concert on the same day Wizkid had his. The implication of his decision was that his concert fetched little or no publicity. Rather, he was mocked on social media for making such a terrible mistake. Nevertheless, the young man held his ground at the concert and with artistes like Davido, Mayorkun, Rema, and Falz, the show was not a total flop.