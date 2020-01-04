Pilgrimage to Israel: Clergy, Pilgrims Pray for Nigeria’s Progress

Justina Uzo

Senior Pastor of the True Believers Missionary Church Incorporated Nigeria, Abuja and a member of the Spirituality Committee, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Pastor Peter Ogbe, has prayed for total transformation for Nigeria, saying that the country’s 2019 pilgrims would return home to experience God’s abundance.

Ogbe, who prayed during the ongoing Christian Pilgrimage in Jerusalem, Israel, especially at the Lake of Galilee, the Church of Jesus at Tabgha and at the Mount of Beatitudes said “Henceforth Nigeria as a nation would begin to experience increase in her developmental goals.”

The clergy said the prayers would be answered “since Jesus in this land multiplied bread (five loaves and two fishes) to feed five thousand men, besides women and children, and the leftovers were twelve baskets full,” adding, “this was a display of God’s abundance to the nation of Israel.”

According to him, “God in His infinite mercies would remove the label on Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world to a glorious Nigeria where everyone would be proud and Nigeria would take its rightful place in the comity of nations economically and politically.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Ogbe scored NCPC high in the effective organization of the 2019 pilgrimage. It would be recalled that NCPC flagged off the 2019 General pilgrimage to Israel on 1st December 2, 2019 in Lagos and since then the pilgrimage has been progressing steadily.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had charged the pilgrims to use the opportunity to renew their faith in God, warning pilgrims to refrain from actions that may embarrass the country in the holy land.