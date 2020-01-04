New Peugeot 208 is Leader in Retail Sales in France

By Bennett Oghifo

In December 2019 and for the second month in a row, the new Peugeot 208 posted a strong performance, taking first place in retail sales.

In 2019 as a whole, the Peugeot Shows an increase of 0.7 points in the LCV market with a market share of 17.8 above the objectives; Retains two Peugeot vehicles in the top five best-selling vehicles in France: the Peugeot 208 and the Peugeot 3008; Retains four vehicles that are leaders in their segment: the Peugeot 3008, the Peugeot 308, the new Peugeot 508 and the Rifter.

In November 2019, the Peugeot brand was the leader in private sales and regained leadership in 2019. This fine performance was achieved in part by the new Peugeot 208, which, after two months of marketing, is now the leading retailer. This new vehicle is a great success with customers, including in its electric version, which represents about 15% of the mix.

The other vehicles of the Peugeot brand also contribute to these good results: two Peugeot vehicles are in the top five of the best-selling vehicles in France: the Peugeot 208 and 3008 and four vehicles are leaders in their segment: the Peugeot 3008, 308, new 508 and the Peugeot Rifter.