MINI Convertible Wins Carbuyer’s Best Convertible 2020

By Bennett Oghifo

The MINI Convertible has won Best Convertible at the annual Carbuyer Best Car Awards 2020, marking its third consecutive win in this category.

Proving itself against its nominated class rivals, the MINI Convertible impressed against judging criteria including running and ownership costs, driver appeal, comfort, practicality and safety.

James Batchelor, Editor-at-large and Head of Motoring Video said: “The MINI Convertible is a top-seller because it serves up feel-good fun, low running costs and a stylish interior for an affordable price. It’s proof you can enjoy the convertible lifestyle on a supermini budget.”

Since this generation came onto market in 2016, the MINI Convertible has outsold its rivals every year. With a total of over 24,000 delivered to customers so far, it is the UK’s best-selling convertible.

David George, Director, MINI UK said, “Winning Carbuyer’s Best Convertible for the third year in a row is an incredible accomplishment. The MINI Convertible is special because of its trademark go-kart handling, but with added open-air fun in a MINI package, and this award is really testament to that.”

Its iconic design and clever interior packaging is matched with lots of high-level standard equipment including a 6.5” infotainment screen, Bluetooth functionality with USB audio, Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), LED mood lighting and fully electric roof.