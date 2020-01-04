Military Frees Seven People Arrested as Suspected Kidnappers

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Troops of the military security outfit, Operation Thunder Strike, saturday, handed over to the Kaduna State government, seven innocent persons earlier arrested on the suspicion that they were kidnappers.

Troops had arrested them during a raid on the hideouts of suspected kidnappers at the

Kuyeri mountain, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, the seven people were later found to be innocent following investigations.

Speaking while handing them over to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, at the Government House, Kaduna,one of the Sector Commanders of the Operation Thunder, Flt. Lt. Kabir Ladan said investigations revealed that the suspects seems to be innocent.

“They were arrested about five days ago. They were suspected to be kidnappers. However, in the process of our investigations, we discovered that, the gentlemen seemed to be innocent.

“As such, we deem it fit to hand them over to the state government for further proceedings” Ladan said.

According to him, the seven persons include Umar Usman, Adamu Muhammadu, Abubakar Saleh, Abdullahi Abubakar, Sale Jibrin, Abubakar Usman and Alhassan Abubakar

Speaking to journalists after the arrested persons were handed to him, Aruwan commended the military for their gallantry and thoroughness in their operations.

“We have all heard from Flt. Lt. Kabir Ladan about the clearance operation carried out by troops in late December 2019 at Kuyeri mountain in Kagarko Local Government Area.

“The operation was conducted on the basis that the Kuyeri mountain is suspected to be a hideout of bandits who engage in nefarious activities like kidnapping, cattle rustling, killing of innocent citizens and so on” Aruwan said.

According to him, “Investigations revealed that in the course of the military operation, the criminals escaped. Subsequently the troops picked up eight persons for interrogation on the banditry in the general area, one of whom was released on health grounds.

“However, no weapon was found in their custody and none of them was found to have any criminal record.

“It is in the light of this fact that the military hereby handed over the citizens to Kaduna State Government, for onward delivery to Kagarko LGA and the Jere Chiefdom”.

Aruwan commended security agencies in the state for their active role in the internal security management of the state, saying the state government will continue to partner with them towards the peace and security of the state.

The seven persons were handed over to the overseer of Jere Chiefdom, Alhaji Abdullahi Daniya.