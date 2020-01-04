House Committee Commends NAF for Destroying Boko Haram Logistics Facility in Borno

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Air Force has commended the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) for destroying Boko Haram terrorist logistics facility at Gujeri, Borno State.

The NAF had on Friday said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole destroyed a Boko Haram terrorists logistics facility at Gujeri, Sambisa Forest of Borno State.

It added that the Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) missions identified some makeshift structures under some trees in the settlement that were being used by the terrorists to store fuel and other items for the maintenance of their vehicles.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Muhammad Koko, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the parliament would continue to support the NAF in ensuring that the Boko Haram terrorists are completely wiped out of the country especially in the North-east.

According to him, “The House Committee on Air Force wants to use this medium to congratulate the NAF in carrying out night time airstrikes executed on 31 December after series of intelligence and surveillance.

“This is a sign of a new year in their operations in year 2020. The Chief of Air Staff Sadiq Abubakar has always proved to the country that the force is capable and will continue to carry out its assignment in the interest of Nigerians.”

The committee therefore assured Nigerians that it would carry out its oversight functions diligently and efficiently.