Fuad Restores Obalende’s Street Lights After 20 years of Darkness

Fuad Atanda-Lawal, Chairman of the Ikoyi/Obalende Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has fulfilled his promise to the residents of Obalende to ensure that street lights in the community, which had been out of order for over 20 years, become functional again on or before the 1st of January 2020.

In his speech at the commissioning of the rejuvenated street lights on New Year’s day, Fuad explained that he was committed to the completion of the project especially as he spent his formative years in Obalende, a community which he had a vivid recollection of being a flourishing one.

He said the project was conceived as part of his administration’s goals to deliver dividends of democracy to the people and to restore the community to its former glory. According to him, the restoration of the street lights will enable residents of the community to live in a crime-free environment and enjoy prolonged business hours, which will help to increase revenue for business owners.

The Chairman reminded the residents that his administration had promised that the project will be commissioned on or before the 1st of January 2020 and against all odds, the people of Obalende community are living witnesses to the commissioning of the project.

Obalende was once the host community to the seat of power in Nigeria during the military era before the federal capital was relocated to Abuja by former military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida on December 12, 1991.

Before the relocation, Obalende was a bustling community and centre of attraction where businesses flourished and stayed open all night while residents enjoyed maximum security, among others.