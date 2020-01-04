Enugu Youths Berate CSOs over Ultimatum to Free Alleged Killer of Nurse

A coalition of youth organisations in Enugu State, under the auspices of Enugu Youth Coalition for Good Governance, has berated a purported group of civil society organisations in the state for giving the state government a 14-day ultimatum to release the three suspects in the murder of Mrs. Maria Amadi, the former head of nursing services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu.

In a statement by the coordinator of the youth coalition and the Executive Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, Comrade Paschal Ugwu, the group disclosed that the murder case was in court and subjudice.

Describing the 14-day ultimatum to the state government as baseless, diversionary and mere shadow-chasing, the youth group warned the purported CSOs to respect the rule of law and allow justice to take its course, adding that any attempt to divert attention and mischievously ridicule the state government’s commitment to justice will be firmly resisted.

The youth stated that that the “kangaroo” ultimatum was the handiwork of those who were afraid of justice and have skeletons in their cupboards, wondering why they should not allow the judiciary and the security agencies carry out their due responsibilities, according to the law and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Reacting to the threat by the said CSOs – the group led by Comrade Igboke Onyebuchi – to embark on a protest if the three persons accused and detained over the murder of the nurse were not released after the expiration of the two-week ultimatum, the youth group warned them to desist from any act that could undermine the existing peace and tranquility in the state.

According to the youth coalition, “Enugu youths view this latest show of shame by this concocted coalition of civil society organisations’ group being mischievously propelled by one Igboke Onyebuchi as a charade and a diversionary measure to evade justice – we cannot allow this to happen.

“We, therefore, warn the originators of this baseless ultimatum to allow justice to take its course and stop bringing Enugu State government into this matter as it is neither the judiciary nor the police that are prosecuting the murder case in a competent court of law. We urge the state government to remain focused and undaunted in its resolve to support and promote the course of justice in Enugu State.

“We support the demand for justice by the late Mrs. Amadi’s family, the members of National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Enugu State Chapter, including the Joint Health Sector Union and Association of Resident Doctors, among other concerned bodies and individuals.”