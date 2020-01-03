Wolves’ Winger Adama Undecided between Spain and Mali

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ winger Adama Traore says he is open to playing internationally for either Spain or Mali.

The 23-year-old was born in Spain to Malian parents and is eligible to play for either national side.

He says that he hopes his Premier League performances will help him get further calls ups for international football, after injury meant he was unable to honour a first invite by Spain.

“My mentality is to work for the team and the performance for the team gives me half a chance with two international teams and I am happy for that,” he told BBC Sport.

“I am grateful (to have the chance) with the two international teams – Spain where I was born and Mali where my origins are.”

In November there were reports that he had committed to playing for Mali when a photo was circulated on social media of him holding an Eagles shirt.

Shortly after that he was named in Spain’s squad for their final Euro 2020 qualifiersbut injury forces his withdrawal from the squad.

“About Mali, they came to my house. We spoke and after that, the guy posed for a picture giving me a Mali shirt” he explained.

“With Spain I didn’t go because I was injured. When the time comes, you will see which team I decide.

“But if Spain come again I will be in a position to go and train with Spain.”

The former Barcelona youth academy player, has played for several of Spain’s national youth teams.