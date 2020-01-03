Trump Advises Americans to Flee Iraq

United States President Donald Trump has advised all Americans to flee Iraq immediately after he ordered a drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The president retweeted a warning from the State Department on Friday morning that advised Americans to leave the Middle East nation.

“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately. Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. U.S. citizens should not approach the Embassy,” the tweet read.

Trump’s initial response to reports that an American airstrike killed the Iranian military leader was to tweet a photo of the American flag.

“Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!,” he tweeted on Friday morning.

The president has not been seen since the attack but House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy posted photos to his Instagram account of his time with Trump at Mar-a-Lago Thursday evening.

“A memorable and historic evening at The Winter White House. Proud of our President!,’ McCarthy wrote on the series of photos, which included pics of himself with White House Counselor Jared Kushner, President Trump, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, and White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

Iran has vowed ‘harsh retaliation’ for the strike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Soleimani, the architect of its interventions across the Middle East. (Mail online)