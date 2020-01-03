The Lord Chosen Begins International Crusade at Mgbidi

All is set for the much awaited annual Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries Holy Ghost inspired international four-day power packed programme themed, “What God has Determined Shall be Done”, scheduled to hold from Friday, January 3, 2020 to Monday 6 at the Chosen International Secondary School, Along Oguta Rd, Mgbidi, Imo State from 8am daily.

The programme, which is interdenominational, is designed to produce a spiritual rebirth that will usher the participants from all over the world into the New Year.

This year’s programme which is the 13th of its kind is designed to produce a spiritual stronghold, which will help all to overcome the spiritual, physical and financial challenges of the New Year and above all, produce solution to our myriad national problems.

According to the church, “it is no longer in doubt that the world is going through its worst perilous time and this has given rise to despondency in the mind of the citizenry. Consequently, the future has become so bleak that human efforts can no longer guarantee the expected security.

“But in the midst of the insecurity, corruption and hopelessness that have pervaded the mind of the people, God inspired this theme to elicit the fact that our social, economic and political security does not lie on our ability but on what God has predetermined.

“What happens to us is the determined recommendation of God being accomplished, because He alone knows the future, plans and the end result. God has the rightful authority, wisdom and power to bring about everything that He desires.

“This year’s program will help the participants to see God as the determinant of our destiny. We should recognise the fact that our lives are so troubled this time. People are losing their jobs, political alignments are crashing, and uncertainties are everywhere.

“In our today’s economy, there is little to hope for the future. But God is not caught off-guarded, for it is still whatever He determines that shall be done.

“When Jesus found Himself in the middle of a raging storm, He merely said, “Peace! Be still” and the wind ceased, and there was a great calm. So, there is no wind, storm, hurricane, cyclone, or trouble over which our Lord Jesus Christ will say “Be still” and it will not obey. And if it continues, it means He purposes it.

“In this program, it does not matter the circumstances of your challenges or how long you have been in that situation or who is behind your predicaments, our assurance is that God has set aside the four days to prepare you for the year 2020 so that it shall be well with you. God Almighty will on that day in a dimension never witnessed before demonstrate His power to deliver people from all afflictions.”

The programme, which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism Pastor Lazarus Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverance from spiritual limitations, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness to needs for physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economics and political thunderbolt.

As the pastor leads the people to God through prayers and sermon, the supernatural anointing that accompanies his sermons will break every yoke of the enemies. It is expected to attract an unprecedented crowd going by what was witnessed in the last event.

Free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within Anambra and Imo States. And most importantly provision has been made for a digitalise security measure that will address any breach of order.

The General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power that will bring a rebirth that will enable you overcome the challenges of 2020.