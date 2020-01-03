Osun Speaker Harps on Local Content

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, has called on Nigerians to focus more on locally made products to stimulate domestic production in 2020.

Owoeye, also enjoined them to always strive for the good of the land, saying the much publicised ‘Next Level’ agenda of the President Mohammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) must begin with every Nigerian for a more prosperous country.

The Speaker, in a new year message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Alabi, charged Nigerians to look inward and patronise indigenous manufacturers.

Owoeye, reminded Nigerians of the need to cut down their dependence on foreign goods, especially food stuffs to increase local production and enhance entrepreneurship.

The Speaker noted that depending on home-grown food and other products would help save the local currency which currently carries too much pressure.

He expressed regrets that despite the huge potential in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing, Nigeria has failed to make use of the opportunities. ‎

The Speaker who commended the federal government for closing all land borders, said the effort has been yielding good fruits with the increment in the patronage of locally grown rice and other cereals.

He added, “The recent border closure has yielded so much results in terms of local production.

“We should sustain it and Nigerians should do more to patronise local content, by so doing, we will

be strengthening our economy and reducing unemployment in the country.”

Owoeye, also urged the people of the State of Osun to pray for the state and the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, so that development, peace and security would continue to reign.