Obasanjo Dedicates His Achievements to God

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Thursday dedicated his achievements as a military head of state and as a civilian president to God.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service organised for him by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State Chapter, at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Obasanjo acknowledged that God has been faithful to him.

He vowed that he would continue to do things that will make God show him mercy.

“God has done a lot for me. I want to do things that will make God show His Mercy on me. I can’t lie to God. Those of you who know where I was born – how many of you know Ibogun-Olaogun? The village where I was born is so small that no matter how large you make the map of Nigeria, Ibogun-Olaogun will never appear.

“And yet, somebody born in that village of pure illiterate parents will have the opportunity that I have now, to reach the stage that I have reached, to be used to achieve whatever I have been used to achieve, I cannot thank God enough.”

“I always say this, whatever I have achieved, whatever I have done, I thank God because it is not me alone, there are those who have worked with me, some of them are dead, some of them are still alive and without them, I will not have been able to achieve much. On an occasion like this, let us just thank God and keep thanking God.”

In his address, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, attributed his victories at the election petition tribunal, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court to God’s mercy.

He pledged that his administration would be accountable and transparent with all financial records.

Abiodun called on residents to cooperate with his administration in the development of Ogun State.

The governor described Obasanjo as a world ambassador, global icon and a son of Ogun State whom everybody is pleased with.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the lifestyle of Obasanjo.