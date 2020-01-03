Emmanuel Urges Akwa Ibom Citizens to Embrace God

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has enjoined the citizens of the state to always show a heart of gratitude to God for the peace and unity being enjoyed in the state.

The Governor made the assertion yesterday during the 2020 Solemn Assembly, which was held at Ibom Hall ground along IBB Way, Uyo.

“We have reasons to thank God today for the unity of the state. For the first time ever in Akwa Ibom, there is nothing like Ibibio, Oron, Annang or Obolo. All of us are Akwa Ibom people. We thank God for the unity.

“We thank the elders, church leaders who have been preaching unity because all of us are one. We speak only one language and understand each other’s dilate no matter where we come from.

“We are one. We can never be seen to be divided. United we stand, divided we fall. So every single youth we see on the road is a youth of Akwa Ibom,” he said

The governor stressed that for the first time in the state there was no ethnic division where one ethnic group could be seen as being superior to the other.

The Solemn Assembly was convened to rededicate the state to God at the beginning of every year. The theme of this year’s assembly was “Divine Favour

According to him, the best way to usher in Year 2020 was to allow peace to reign because “the Egyptians we saw in 2019, we will see them no more. They are no more in 2020. They are drowning in the red sea,” he added.