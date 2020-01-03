Aruna Quadri Begins 2020 as 18th World Best Player

Nigeria’s top table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, has started the New Year as the 18th best player in the world following the ranking for January 2020 released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) yesterday.

Quadri ended 2019 as 20th best player globally.

In the new rating, Quadri moved up two steps to remain the undisputed best ranked African player. It is his career’s highest ranking to date.

An excited Quadri said the ranking means more hard work for him in the New Year.

“I am happy starting this year with this ranking. This also means I need to continue to work harder because remaining on top is more work. So having achieved quarterfinal feat in Rio, I think medal is possible in Tokyo. But I am hoping to qualify soon as the qualifiers will be more competitive this year.”

He however said that his latest ranking would not have been possible without the singular support he got from Baba Ijebu Bet, a company that kept faith with me.

“I have been able to attend more tournaments with the hope that I will continue to improve,” he said.

For the Chairman, Baba Ijebu Bet, Sir Kessington Adebutu, the company is excited about the feat achieved by Aruna Quadri on the global stage, having attained his highest ranking under the support of the company.

“We are happy and want to congratulate him as our sports ambassador; we hope he will continue to act as a role model for the youth as we remain steadfast in our support towards his Olympic medal dream in Tokyo”, Adebutu said.

Omar Assar of Egypt dropped to 29 from 28 while the success story of Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw continues. He has again moved from a previous best of number 82 to 76.

This makes it the second month running, that he sets the highest world ranking ever achieved by a player from Senegal.

Nigeria’s Olajide Omotayo also dropped from 86 to 85 in the world rating.

China’s Fan Zhendong reclaims the summit, as Japan’s Mima Ito moves up to world number 3 player.