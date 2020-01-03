Agege Pen Cinema Flyover Ready by July, Says Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has assured residents and motorists that the Agege Pen Cinema Flyover bridge will be completed by the beginning of July.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the assurance while inspecting the work done so far on the bridge on Friday in Agege.

Sanwo-Olu said the bridge had reached 70 per cent completion, and the most difficult part of the construction had been done.

”We are pushing the contractor, we have also been able to drive a lot of commitment from them. So, let us use the dry season to see how we complete this bridge very quickly.

”So, they have given us a commitment — at the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter — meaning that we should complete this bridge toward the end of June, early July, and all of you will be invited to see the level of development that we have brought to this entire neighbourhood,” he said.

According to him, the Agege Pen Cinema flyover, which connects Oba Ogunji Road where it takes off with Agunbiade on the other side, also has a railway underpass and three abatements, splitting into adjoining streets all around Agege Pen Cinema.

He said that at completion, not only would there be improvement in traffic flow, but real estate value would come back to the entire neighbourhood.

”You could see better quality of life because it is all geared to ensure we continue to build smart environment and smart cities.

”This is one of the major flyovers happening right in the midst of Agege, so what it speaks to is the fact that what is good for the people on the Island is also good for my people right here.

”You can see rail infrastructure, road infrastructure, bridge infrastructure, all three coming to solve traffic, transportation and movement of human beings from one point to the other, and you can see economies, businesses coming up to flourish here,” the governor said.

He appealed to citizens and residents around the area to bear with the government a little bit more and cooperate with the contractor, who had engaged many of them on site. (NAN)