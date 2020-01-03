Abbeyyte Eulogies Women in New Single

Serial entrepreneur cum artiste, Omokaro Abiodun Ezekiel also known as Abbeyyte puts his versatility on display in his new single entitled ‘All I Want.’ The talented singer dedicates his new song to women and appreciates them.

Produced by Meshe, the mid-tempo song was official released on December 12 on digital media for streaming and download and will now be playlisted on radio.

‘All I Want’ showcases the artiste’s flexibility as he swings quite comfortably in between singing and rapping over warm beat.

According to Abbeyyte, “All I want” is a song about peace, love, happiness, grace, success, knowledge and fulfillment. Its direction relates to the women in every man’s life. This is the song dedicated to all the good, beautiful, inspiring, strong and powerful women who are homemakers and home keepers. It’s a song of appreciation, recognition and affection.”

Though, Ezekiel graduated from Igbinedion University, Okada with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, he has never hidden his passion for music. This spurred him to set up Abbeyyte Studio in Ikate area of Surulere, Lagos. He also has interests in hospitality, tech

His latest song is a precursor to an EP which he has incubated over a period of time. The singer cum investor plans to drop in 2020. He explained, “I’m looking to drop a body of work. All I Want is just a teaser of something to come. I’m eager to share a complete project with lovers of good music in Nigeria and beyond.”