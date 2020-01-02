Group Canvasses Atiku/Obi Ticket for 2023 Presidency

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

In an apparent response to the comments by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jubrin, that the party would commence a search for a consensus presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election, a pro-Atiku group has called on party to reconsider the Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi ticket.

The group, Desecration.org led and founded by Dr. Sani Adamu, in a statement, said it was responding to the statement by the PDP BoT chairman that the party was considering search for a consensus candidate.

In an open letter titled: titled, “Return of the Pukka” to the BoT Chairman and the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, on the party’s presidential candidate come 2023, said “in reality, the 2019 presidential election won by the PDP’s presidential candidate in the person of the Waziri of Adamawa Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi.”

The group added that since the PDP would soon embark on a nationwide search for a presidential candidate to fly the party’s flag come 2023 as disclosed by the party’s BoT chairman, Desecration.org was compelled by evidential facts and figures that the search should not go beyond the winning team of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

The group alleged: “We don’t need to change a winning team! Shortly after the 2019 presidential election, independent observers, political pundits and analysts were united on one fact that Atiku and Obi polled a total of 18,356,732 votes to defeat Buhari whom ‘they’ said scored 16,741,430 votes.

“The international observers from different countries agreed that Atiku of the PDP had beaten the incumbent president, Muhammad Buhari, hands down. If that was, and is still the case, embarking on a search for another presidential flag-bearer is not only futile but tantamount to decapitating the party and returning it back to the days of yore.

“Our take is that if the Atiku/Obi can trounce the seeming almighty behemoth of Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2019, it can do so again and again. One is also compelled to remind you of the fractured and rancorous state that the PDP found itself in 2015-2018 before Atiku returned back to reposition and rejuvenate the party before 2019 general elections.

“Prior to the 2015 presidential elections, many of the founding fathers of the PDP left the party which led to the loss of the support of many party faithful. However, after Atiku returned to the party, he embarked on both secret and public peace building efforts which saw the likes of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, returning to party among others.”

The group added that after the crushing defeat suffered by the party in 2015, nearly all the governorship elections conducted by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) witnessed massive defeat for the party except for Bayelsa State, nonetheless the maverick and charismatic nature of the Pukka in 2019 gave the party a new lease of life.

“The PDP went on to defeat the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Buhari in their strongholds like Sokoto, Kaduna, Bauchi, Kano, Adamawa and Lagos, Yobe among others. Atiku’s popularity cuts across ethnic, religious and political divides and it was the factor that helped galvanised the PDP into a winning streak.

“That phenomenon is still a potent force that would cause a great havoc if it is not handled maturely or is sidelined in any way. The same strategy would help the party to victory in 2023,” the group further alleged.

Desecration.org stated that in terms of preparedness, well oiled political machine and formidable machinery that would swing the tide of elections to the way of any political party favourably, Atiku has demonstrated that he’s in charge of the formidable and daunting political machinery in Nigeria since 1998 and he’s an asset that the PDP benefitted from and still stands to reap more in 2023.

The pro-Atiku group said it strongly believed that the only person that could pull Nigeria back from the brink of an ethnic and political crisis is the same man that helped stabilised Nigeria’s tensed up situation on various occasions, explaining that Atiku having friends, wives and relatives from all segments of the country has continued to enjoy the trust of all.

Moreover, the group added that another important aspect to 2023 that many have not forgotten easily was the visit of Atiku to US shortly before the 2019, noting that it has shattered the lies of the APC. It said this event pointed out to one fact that the PDP candidate has the nexus to influence the international community, especially the USA, UK, France and Germany for the greater good of the party and the country in the nearest future.