Stop playing victim card; you’re cause of APC crisis, Idahosa tells Oshiomhole

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mr. Charles Idahosa, has chided the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to stop playing the victim card in the unfolding crisis rocking the party across the country, with many state governors closing in on his ouster as the party’s national chairman.

Idahosa was reacting to Oshiomhole’s call on Nigerians to remember him in their prayers over his fate in the party while meeting with party members in his Iyamho country home, Etsako West Local Government of Edo State.

Idahosa, who served as Special Adviser on Political Matters to Comrade Oshiomhole when he was Edo State Governor, said the embattled national chairman was the cause of the crisis in the party across the country and should not recuse himself from the imbroglio in an attempt to hoodwink Nigerians into thinking that he was being victimised.

According to Idahosa, “Comrade Oshiomhole should spare us the drama of asking Nigerians to pray for him over the APC crisis. It is just a case of barefaced deceit, which is second nature to him. It is public knowledge that he is the cause of the crisis in the party, at the national and state levels.

“At the national level, the state governors are inching very close to removing him on account of his high-handedness, sabotage and tyrannical approach to running the party. The APC is in more crisis than Oshiomhole met it; the party has lost grounds on account of the national chairman’s combative stance in running its affairs.

“In Edo State, he is fighting dirty to entrench himself as a godfather, which he had in the past stood against. So, the pity-party is needless. We know him for who he is and his intentions are as clear as daylight.”

The party chieftain noted that instead of calling for prayers, Comrade Oshiomhole should spare Nigerians the theatrics and honourably resign his position as the national chairman, so that a more temperate party-man can pilot the affairs of the party for the benefit of party members and Nigerians.