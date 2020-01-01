Bankers’ Institute Canvasses for Repair of Dilapidated Lagos Roads

Peter Uzoho

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has called for the repair of dilapidated roads in Lagos State, especially in Victoria Island and its environs.

The President, CIBN, Dr Uche Olowu, made the call when he was received by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The CIBN President explained that the banking industry would continue to partner with the state government towards achieving its goal of transforming Lagos into a smart city.

A statement from the institute quoted Olowu, to have also explained the CIBN’s readiness to collaborate with the government in organising an annual seminar for judges on banking and allied matters for Lagos State judiciary. According to him, CIBN would leverage on its over 20years experience of running a similar programme for all the judges in the country in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute.

He further said the institute would be willing to partner with the relevant ministries of the state government to enhance the capacity of their personnel in the area of banking and finance.

While welcoming the CIBN team, the Governor assured on his government’s planned commencement of infrastructural renewal including the repairs and upgrading of roads in the state especially Victoria Island and its environs with the first quarters of 2020.

Sanwo-Olu clarified that his government would, within its resources, continue to provide a safe, secured and friendly environment for businesses in the state to thrive and live up to the expectations of the public.

Sanwo-Olu commended the efforts of the institute and indeed the banking industry for its various contributions to the development of the state especially toward ensuring an efficient and effective security system.

He promised to facilitate the discussion between the Institute and the Lagos State Judiciary on the proposed Seminar for Banking and Allied Matters for Judges.