PDP Berates Gombe Govt for Denying Party Venue to Hold Dinner

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state for denying the opposition party venue to hold an organised dinner.

PDP, in a statement over the weekend by a party stalwart in the state, Hon. Dahiru Hassan Kera, said it’s an act of cowardice and barefaced indication of jittery for the APC-led government in state to deny PDP the proposed venue for its party’s meeting and dinner slated for yesterday (December 30).

According to him, “We organised an end-of-year dinner for our party members in the state and Gombe International Hotel was booked three weeks ago for the event only for us to be called and informed that the management has banned all political gathering in the hotel. It’s obvious that the management was acting a script of the government and this is nothing than an act of cowardice by the APC-led government in the state.

“Whether the APC like it or not, the ruling party must prepare for a vibrant opposition and the party should get ready to hand over power to PDP in 2023, denying us venue at this earliest stage is a premature sign of psychological defeat.

“The APC must know that opposition is an integral part of our democracy and they should remember that they were allowed to use the same venue for their congresses during the PDP-control government. Even yesterday some of the APC commissioners had a dinner in the same venue we’ve booked. Why the sudden embargo now?”

He alleged that APC has been demonstrating vendetta and ineptitude in the state in the last six months, accusing the ruling party of not having anything meaningful to offer to the people of the state.