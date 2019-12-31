Enterprise, Tourism, Key to Growth, Says Kwara Gov

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the promotion of enterprise, infrastructure and tourism are key to the socio-economic development of the state.

He, however, said the 2020 budget of the state has points in that direction.

This, according to him, would be pursued vigorously for the common benefit of the people of the state.

Abdulrasaq stated this in Offa, during the eight edition of the Ijakadi festival celebration in the ancient town.

According to him, “The Kwara we used to know was renowned for the entrepreneurial spirit of its people.”

He added: “Our people were not always dependent on handouts from any government but things changed along the way following a deliberate effort to impoverish the people.

“Even then, many people and communities resisted such tendency. I am proud to say that the people of Offa stood tall during those dark years. I must thank you for that.”

The governor who bagged a chieftaincy title of Soludero of Offa Land said his government acknowledged the self-driven development initiatives and resilience of the Offa people and how their support in the run up to the election was very decisive in the Kwara’s political struggle.

He stressed that, “The Ijakadi Offa Festival typifies your resilience and ingenuity as a people and this has continued to make you critical stakeholders in the socioeconomic and political space of Kwara State.

“I urge you to never relent in this regard because healthy competition — devoid of destructive jealousy — is key to development and restating his administration’s commitment to grow culture and tourism in the state.

“The 2020 budget contains provisions to promote our cultural heritage as Kwarans as well as project our festivals to the world as part of our efforts to making tourism a major revenue earner for the state.”

He therefore said, “One of our upcoming projects is the renovation of the Offa Grammar School. We have completed the tender process to rehabilitate the Offa water works to strengthen sanitation and public health.

“We have recently fixed the Popo Road, while we have also awarded the construction of Tipper Garage-Amuyo-to-Adesoye College road.”

The Olofa of Offa land, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi (Esuwoye II) in his remarks at the event said governor AbdulRazaq has made history as the first Governor to attend the event since it began eight years ago.