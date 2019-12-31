Bauchi Gov: No Conflict with Gombe over Oil Wells

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has dismissed suggestion to the effect that the state was at loggerheads with Gombe State over the ownership of an oil well that was recently discovered in some boundary communities of the state.

Mohammed made the clarification in the wake of the recent alarm raised by Gombe State Government, which insisted that the border communities where an oil well was discovered were actually in Gombe State.

Bauchi State governor, who spoke with journalists after a courtesy visit to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, in Abuja, assured that the ownership claim of the oil well would not result in a conflict between Bauchi and Gombe states.

“The oil well is for God’s glory and for the benefit of Bauchi and Gombe states. I insist there is no difference between the two states. Wherever the oil well is found, we will embrace it and we will thank God for his blessings, and there won’t be any quarrel.

There won’t be any fighting, and there won’t be any conflict. Anything on the border communities is for both sides. We are brothers and sisters and we have lived together from time immemorial. So, anybody that is talking about division and rancour is professing such out of his/her figment of imagination,” Mohammad said.

The governor noted that he paid the visit to the FCT minister to congratulate him for his good work and to appreciate his continuity and humility.

He said the minister had continued to construct and complete projects he inherited from his predecessors by adding more glamour to them.